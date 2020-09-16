e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar jets off to Goa with kids Yash and Roohi, mom Hiroo. See pics

Karan Johar jets off to Goa with kids Yash and Roohi, mom Hiroo. See pics

Karan Johar and his family - mother Hiroo Johar and twins, Yash and Roohi - were seen at a private airport in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Reportedly, the Johars flew to Goa. See pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 16, 2020 16:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar and his family reportedly travelled to Goa.
Karan Johar and his family reportedly travelled to Goa.
         

Karan Johar was seen at a private airport in Mumbai with his mother, Hiroo Johar, and twins Yash and Roohi on Tuesday evening. According to reports, the Johars flew to Goa. The filmmaker wore a leopard print camo jacket with a black mask, which said, “If you’re reading this, you’re too close.”

Deepika Padukone flew to Goa earlier this month to shoot for Shakun Batra’s next, which is being produced by Karan. The film, which is said to be a ‘domestic noir’, also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

 
 
View this post on Instagram

#hiroojohar Clicked at airport today. #yogenshah

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

 

Recently, Karan announced his new project, a picture book for children titled The Big Thoughts of Little Luv. This is not the first time he is dabbling in writing; in 2017, he co-wrote his memoir An Unsuitable Boy with Poonam Saxena.

Also see | Sanjay Dutt jets off to Dubai with Maanayata, gets special surprise on the flight. See pics

Sharing the news of his new book, Karan wrote on Twitter, “Wanted to share something exciting! My first picture book for kids ! #thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV ! Coming soon! Thank you @mrsfunnybones for introducing me to the wonderful @Chikisarkar @juggernautbook.”

Karan also shared a video, which revealed that his experience of being a father to twins Yash and Roohi inspired him to write The Big Thoughts of Little Luv. “This charming funny book looks at how we impose differences between girls and boys as we raise them. Beautifully illustrated, this book tells the story of twins, Luv and Kusha, as they try to understand gender, and the ways in which we treat boys and girls differently,” the text in the video read.

Karan has been maintaining a low profile on social media after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year. Karan has been trolled relentlessly and accused of using his influence in the film industry to further the careers of star kids, with Sushant’s fans believing that he was shunned for being an outsider.

