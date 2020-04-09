Karan Johar’s kids boo him as he sings ‘Channa Mereya’, equate his singing to noise. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 14:06 IST

Karan Johar has been keeping his followers entertained with daily episodes of his unofficial Instagram show ‘Lockdown with the Johars’. The filmmaker shares videos of his kids who thumbed their noses at everything from his films, fashion habits to even his weight gain during lockdown. He has now shared a video in which his kids express their dislike for his singing.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “So ever since I can remember I have loved singing! Am so glad to know I have a loving audience .....#lockdownwiththejohars.” The video opens to Karan seated across a table with his kids Roohi and Yash and his mother Hiroo Johar as they enjoy a snack.

In the video, his daughter Roohi asks Karan not to make any noise. Karan explains he is not making noise but singing a song. He expresses his desire to sing a song but both Roohi and Yash ask him to refrain from singing. When Karan asks them why they are so much against his singing, Yash replies, “I don’t like it.” He asks their permission to sing one more song and pleads them again and again but the two refuse to budge. However, he still persists and starts singing Channa Mereya from his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil but is soon met by loud booing by the kids. The two stop booing only when they successfully shut their father.

Karan eventually asks his mother Hiroo if he can sing, she also gives him a big no. He asks her if she thinks he doesn’t have an ability to sing, she replies, “No. Because your father also didn’t have it, you are still better than your father.”

Also read: Happy birthday Swara Bhaskar: Sonam Kapoor posts wedding pictures to wish her bridesmaid

A day before, Karan had shared a video in which his kids were seen wearing his quirky sunglasses. On being asked what was he doing, his son Yash replied that he was playing “stupid” by wearing his sunglasses. He had also called his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai boring.

Follow @htshowbiz for more