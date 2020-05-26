e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo undergoes sanitation procedure after two members of house staff test Covid-19 positive. Watch

Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo undergoes sanitation procedure after two members of house staff test Covid-19 positive. Watch

Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo was seen undergoing a sanitation procedure under the supervision of health workers.

bollywood Updated: May 26, 2020 14:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar is seen getting sanitised by health workers.
The Johar household is taking all necessary precautions for their safety after two members of their house staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. A new video shared on Instagram shows filmmaker Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo undergo a sanitation process at her home.

In the video, health workers in masks and PPE gear are seen instructing Hiroo to stand in front of a machine that sprays disinfectant. They ask her to turn around to let the liquid get everywhere and she patiently follows their instructions.

 

Earlier on Monday, which also marked his birthday, Karan had shared a note on his staff testing positive. The 48-year-old director put out a statement on Twitter. “I’d like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms.”

He also informed that his family was safe and showed no symptoms of the disease. “The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to,” the statement further read.

 

The director announced that he will ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to the affected staff during the illness. “We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we’re sure that they will be fighting fit soon!” said Karan in the statement.

Urging people to stay at home, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, he informed, “These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe.”

