Karan Johar says he has been teaching water conservation to kids Yash and Roohi. Watch

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 14:13 IST

Karan Johar has joined Bhumi Pednekar’s Climate Warrior campaign and has stressed on the importance of water conservation. The filmmaker revealed he has been teaching his three-year-old kids Roohi and Yash to conserve water.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Karan shared a video message along with a note. It read, “Water is the driving force of all nature - Leonardo Da Vinci. My #OneWishForTheEarth this World Environment Day is for us to conserve water and preserve water resources. This is something I have been practising for a while now and have been teaching Yash and Roohi to do too. Water is one of the most critical things in life, and we must be careful with how we use it. It’s time to shut your taps and open your minds! Way to go #ClimateWarrior.”

Bhumi Pednekar reacted to Karan’s post, “Absolutely...water is the most abused natural resource..thank you Karan for being a climate warrior and your support.”

Earlier, Anushka joined the list of celebrities who have come forward to support the cause. She said that her ‘One Wish For The Earth’ would be that all of us should treat all the plant and animals species with kindness and equality. In a video shared on Instagram, she said, “My wish for the earth is.. I wish that we would treat the plants and animal species- as just as significant a part of nature - as the human species. I wish that we would not treat them as a means to an end, because at the end of the day... we are all one.”

Bhumi has sought to bring Bollywood together to spread awareness about Mother Nature through her campaign in view of the coming World Environment Day (June 5). The campaign endeavours to get leaders from the entertainment industry to tell what is the ‘one wish they have for the earth.’ Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have also pledged to be ‘climate-conscious’ in a bid to protect nature.

