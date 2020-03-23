e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar shares video of Yash-Roohi during coronavirus lockdown: ‘Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry’

Karan Johar shares video of Yash-Roohi during coronavirus lockdown: ‘Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry’

Doting father Karan Johar shared a video of his twins Yash and Roohi colouring and said that the coronavirus quarantine is really bringing out the artist in them.

bollywood Updated: Mar 23, 2020 16:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar shared a video of how Yash and Roohi are keeping busy during the coronavirus quarantine.
Karan Johar shared a video of how Yash and Roohi are keeping busy during the coronavirus quarantine.
         

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi are exploring their creative side as they stay home during the coronavirus lockdown. The filmmaker shared a video of his little ones diligently colouring away on his Instagram account.

“Two future modern artists at work! Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry! We are now planning to sing a song in our collective tone deaf voices! We are such a talented family!” he captioned the clip, in which Roohi is seen colouring a lamp, while Yash has coloured all over a scooter.

The adorable video of Karan’s three-year-olds got a lot of love from netizens. “Hahah so cute!” Tahira Kashyap commented. “Squish them. Puddings,” Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote. Arjun Kapoor quipped, “The Gucci colours.”

 

Earlier, on Sunday, Karan shared a video with Yash and Roohi, in which they saluted the medical professionals and other people who were working tirelessly amid the coronavirus pandemic. The clip showed them applauding and banging plates on their terrace, as a gesture of gratitude, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech on Thursday evening.

“That’s our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience...today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus… #indiafightscorona,” he wrote in his caption.

 

Meanwhile, Karan’s production house Dharma Productions has suspended all its activities, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. So far, the virus has infected 415 people in India, and claimed the lives of seven.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan thanks PM Narendra Modi for sharing Corona Stop Karo Na monologue, says ‘will keep reminding’

In a statement shared on social media, Karan wrote, “In view of the epidemic spread of the Covid-19 virus throughout the world including India, we at Dharma Productions have suspended all administrative and production work until further notice. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of all and we are complying with all the precautionary measures suggested by the government to minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew, workers and audience. We wish for everyone to stay strong and healthy in the face of the ongoing global health crisis. We’ll see you at the movies soon.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19 LIVE: Govt bans operation of domestic flights from today
Covid-19 LIVE: Govt bans operation of domestic flights from today
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
‘Respected PM’: Rahul Gandhi mounts attack over ventilators, masks
‘Respected PM’: Rahul Gandhi mounts attack over ventilators, masks
Scenes from a nation on pause during coronavirus scare
Scenes from a nation on pause during coronavirus scare
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Ferrari’s Agnelli family donates 10 million euros, 150 ventilators to help Italy
Ferrari’s Agnelli family donates 10 million euros, 150 ventilators to help Italy
Reliance Jio launches a new mobile plan for users working from home
Reliance Jio launches a new mobile plan for users working from home
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news