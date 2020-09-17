‘Karan Johar will soon have Koffee With NCB’: Manjinder Singh Sirsa revives ‘rave party’ claims against Bollywood celebs

bollywood

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who recently revived his complaint against filmmaker Karan Johar and leading Bollywood celebs for alleged drug use in a party, has now alleged that Mumbai Police may be “hand-in-glove” with those who indulge in drug abuse in the film industry.

Speaking with a news channel, the political leader said, “I had urged the then Mumbai Police Commissioner to probe into the ‘rave party’ last year in August. There can be only two reasons for the probe to not happen at all till date- either they believe the drugs use was so normal that no investigation is required, or they are all hand-in-glove. Wo sab ek dusra se mile hue hain. “

He further told Republic, “Why else would you not probe into a matter despite video proof and several reminders? This is why I decided to meet NCB chief Rakesh Asthana and urge him to investigate. Shouldn’t have Mumbai Police investigated this instead of looking the other way?”

Sirsa posted a video of his interaction and tweeted, “Soon @karanjohar will have “Koffee with NCB “ where the deepest and darkest secrets of “Koke with Karan” will be uncovered @KanganaTeam @shahidkapoor.”

Sirsa had filed a complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau, asking the agency to investigate what he has alleged was a ‘drug party’ video from last year. Sharing his letter to NCB chief Asthana, Sirsa said that he met with him and asked him to launch an investigation into the video. “I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureauat BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!” he wrote.

Clarifying his stance on the issue, Karan had said during an interview that no one was taking drugs at the party. “There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid.”

So far, the NCB has arrested almost 20 people in connection with an alleged drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, including the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the actor’s death case.

