Kareena Kapoor dodges tricky questions on Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan dating rumours: ‘None of them have told me that’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 09:27 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an ace at dodging the rapid fire. In a new video clip from Pinkvilla, she is seen taking a barrage of questions and talks about all the gossip in town — Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s dating rumours, her son Taimur Ali Khan and her pay package among other issues.

Now, for the uninitiated, Kareena enjoys the reputation of being a repository of all the gossip in Bollywood. In the rapid fire, she was asked about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding rumours. Answering to that, Kareena said, “I think it is great; I think they make a cute pair and I wish them all the best.”

To the question that if she knows who Kartik is dating, Kareena said, “In fact that was one of my questions on my show and he was like he is dating his work.” Does she know if Kartik and Sara are dating, she diplomatically said, “I honestly wouldn’t know as none of them have told me that and that’s the truth.”

Kareena is among one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood. On the issue of her pay package, she said, “I dont talk shop.” Not just Kareena’s but her son Taimur’s nanny’s pay package too is news. On the issue of Taimur’s nanny speculated to be getting pay package of Rs 1.5 lakhs, Kareena said, “Like I said, I don’t talk shop.”

No interview of Kareena can be complete without a question on her son Taimur. On the question of Taimur being the biggest superstar in the ‘Khandaan’ (implying the biggest among all Bollywood Khans), she said, “Well, in my khandaan (family) not in the real Khandaan. So it’s fine.” After the anchor disagreed, Kareena continued, “Not at all. He has a lot to achieve. He has not achieved anything in life right now. So you just want to leave at that.”

On the question of producer Rhea Kapoor planning Veere Di Wedding Part 2, Kareena said, “Well, I think she is and you know I am super excited about it because I think one (Part 1) was amazing and both Rhea and Sonam are fantastic and I love working with them.”

On working with Karan Johar in Takht, she said, “In Takht, it is more mature, it is a beautiful film. I am looking forward to working with Karan after so long. I have always been a Dharma girl, I have worked in his productions in so many films. I am actually looking forward to meeting a new Karan and him diving me through this. It will be an exciting journey because we kind of get each other as people.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more