Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over ‘in-house Picasso’ Taimur’s new painting, Sonam Kapoor says ‘Ufff he’s so adorable’

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 21:58 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan misses no opportunity to gush over her son, Taimur Ali Khan, whom she lovingly refers to as her ‘in-house Picasso’. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share pictures of him showing off his new work of art.

Taimur was seen holding a painting of a lion in one of the pictures, while the other featured him holding a toy lion made of foam. “Who’s the king of the jungle now? #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso,” Kareena captioned her post.

“Ufff he’s so adorable bebo,” Sonam Kapoor commented. Kareena’s cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, wrote, “So cute.” Karisma Kapoor and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis on the post.

In the past, too, Kareena has raved about Taimur’s artistic skills in her Instagram posts. Last month, she shared a picture of an idol of Lord Ganesha that he fashioned out of Lego blocks. “Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us,” she wrote.

During the lockdown, Kareena had posted a photo of Taimur sprucing up a white wall with colourful paint. “If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity... Try painting on it. #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso,” she had written. She had also shared a painting made by him, which showed the family relaxing by the beachside.

Kareena is expecting her second child with husband, Saif Ali Khan. The couple shared the happy news in a joint statement last month. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. - Saif and Kareena,” their statement read.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht in her kitty.

