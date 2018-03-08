Kareena Kapoor Khan is roaming around London with Karan Johar. See pics

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is close friends with filmmaker Karan Johar and recently they were spotted together in London. Photographer Manav Manglani shared their pictures on his Instagram account.

Kareena Kapoor’s black dress and stylish purse immediately fetch attention. Karan Johar’s golden shoes are close second, but he is known for carrying unusual fashion sense.

Kareena Kapoor has just finished shooting for Sonam Kapoor’s home production venture Veerey Di Wedding in Delhi. The film is expected to hit the screens in June, this year. This will be Kareena’s first release post pregnancy.

These days, she is mostly seen with her son, Taimur Ali Khan. Recently, they were spotted during a vacation in Pataudi.

On the other hand, Karan Johar hasn’t started shooting for any film after 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

As an actor, Karan Johar was last seen in Welcome To New York. The film failed to impress anybody and tanked at the box office.

Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor have worked together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.