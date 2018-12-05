Kareena Kapoor Khan says she is open to do web series, if it is as ‘wonderful’ as Sacred Games

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan says she is game to star in a web series only if the content is as “wonderful” as Sacred Games. Asked if she would like to star in a web series, Kareena told IANS: “Well, if the content is as wonderful as Sacred Games, I’m quite sure I would. It’s put India on a global map. The kind of content and the characters Saif (Ali Khan) and Nawazuddin (Siddiqui) have played... It’s like a craze.”

She praised Sacred Games and said it is a path-breaking show in terms of content. “I do not think Saif has got so many compliments for a film the way he has got for the series.... In India, to have such bold content has not been done before,” she added.

Kareena, who has voiced the hypnotic python Kaa for the Hindi version of Andy Serkis’ Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle -- releasing on Netflix on December 7 -- said she is open to do a show on digital platforms.

“As an actor I think I should do different things so that fans all over get to see me,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Good News, also starring Akshay Kumar, Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani . The actor was last seen in the hit film Veere Di Wedding, which was led by an all female cast including Sonam Kapoor, Shika Talsania and Swara Bhasker.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 13:59 IST