Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked if Taimur’s nanny makes Rs 1.5 lakh a month. Here’s her reaction

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 13:05 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has reacted to rumours that her son Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny earns Rs 1.5 lakh a month. Taimur, and by extension his nanny, are regularly photographed by the paparazzi.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Kareena was asked for her reaction to a series of news reports, one of which was about the nanny’s salary. She said, “I don’t talk shop.” Kareena was also asked about the status of Veere Di Wedding 2 and rumours that Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal will tie the knot this year.

In an earlier appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Kareena was asked if Taimur’s nanny earns more than certain bureaucrats. She’d said, “Accha, really. How do they know? But that should be addressed by the ministry. There is no price for anything as long as your child is happy and safe. There is no price for that. The idea is that the child should be happy and in safe hands.”

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan have often spoken about the media attention surrounding their son. Revealing that his son would rather “be normal and ignored”, Saif told The Times of India, “He’s like, “No picture!” And he starts frowning. He doesn’t like too much fuss. It’s not something he is excited about, for sure.”

Kareena was most recently seen on screen in Good Newwz, also starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film comfortably collected Rs 181 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, Saif is coming off the box office disaster Laal Kaptaan, and will now be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, out on Friday.

