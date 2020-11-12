e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor reveals she and Taimur will join Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala for Diwali: ‘We plan to keep it very quiet’

Kareena Kapoor reveals she and Taimur will join Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala for Diwali: ‘We plan to keep it very quiet’

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur will have a low-key Diwali celebration in Dharamshala. She is looking forward to the ‘open air and sunshine’ in the mountains.

bollywood Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 08:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saif Ali Khan will be joined in Dharamshala by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur for Diwali.
Saif Ali Khan will be joined in Dharamshala by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur for Diwali.
         

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, Diwali parties are being cancelled due to safety concerns, and many Bollywood celebrities will have a low-key celebration this year. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur will ring in the festival of lights in Dharamshala, away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai.

Saif, who is shooting for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala, will be joined by Kareena and Taimur. In an interview, she opened up about their plans to have a ‘very quiet’ Diwali celebration this year and how they would make the most of the scenic beauty around them.

Kareena told The Times of India, “Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It’s been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great.”

“We plan to keep it very quiet and spend as much time in the open as we can. It’s obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year,” she added.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya gets into intense fight with Pavitra Punia over plan to make Aly Goni captain

Meanwhile, Kareena seems to have begun celebrating early. She was recently seen at a party with her mother Babita Kapoor, manager Poonam Damania, and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. On Tuesday night, she attended a small do at Karan Johar’s residence, which was also attended by others from the industry, including Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor.

Kareena will be seen next on the big screen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan in the eponymous role. The film is an adaptation of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump and is scheduled for a Christmas 2021 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
‘Best way to spend birthday’: Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab bail plea
‘Best way to spend birthday’: Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab bail plea
Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy, can lead after he grows older: Uma Bharti
Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy, can lead after he grows older: Uma Bharti
PM Modi to unveil statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus
PM Modi to unveil statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In