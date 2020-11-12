Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur will be in Dharamshala for Diwali, Kangana Ranaut’s brother gets married

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 14:42 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Kareena Kapoor reveals she and Taimur will join Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala for Diwali: ‘We plan to keep it very quiet’

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur will have a low-key Diwali celebration in Dharamshala. She is looking forward to the ‘open air and sunshine’ in the mountains.

Inside Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht’s wedding: ‘Welcome to our family Ritu’, see pics

Kangana Ranaut’s younger brother Aksht Ranaut is married. On Thursday, the actor shared pictures of the newlyweds. She and her sister Rangoli had earlier shared pictures from the pre-wedding functions. See all pics here.

Anupria Goenka says she was ‘scarred’ after a spiritual leader tried to take advantage of her when she was 18

Anupria Goenka said that she was just 18 when a spiritual leader tried to take advantage of her. She said that she almost could not believe it when it happened because she had believed in him for so long.

Soorarai Pottru movie review: Suriya is phenomenal in this story of hope and triumph

Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, is about a man who dreamt of making flying affordable for every Indian. It is a story of hope and triumph that hits all the right notes and works flawlessly.

Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi roll the dice in an absurd, whimsical world

Anurag Basu brings to life an absurd world in his dark comedy, on Netflix. With Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur in the cast, it delivers on its premise.

