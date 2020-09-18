e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares cute new video shot at home with Saif Ali Khan, reveals how she felt on holding Taimur for first time

Kareena Kapoor shares cute new video shot at home with Saif Ali Khan, reveals how she felt on holding Taimur for first time

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan talk about welcoming Taimur into their lives three years ago, how they are preparing for their second baby and more in a new advert shared on her Instagram page on Friday.

bollywood Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the ad.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the ad.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a new ad that she recently shot with husband Saif Ali Khan. The video for the babycare brand was shot at the couple’s Mumbai home.

In the video, Kareena and Saif are seen sitting on their couch, discussing their first pregnancy with son Taimur and how they are preparing for their second child. When asked about the feeling of holding her child for the first time, Kareena said, “Even though I carried him for nine months, I think every mother experiences this. I just felt extremely surreal like an out-of-body experience.” Saif said, “You cannot describe it in words.” When asked who pampers Taimur more, Saif quickly pointed at Kareena and she accepted that she does.

 

Kareena and Saif announced her second pregnancy last month. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family,” an official statement from the couple read. Expressing their gratitude to their fans and well-wishers, they said, “Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

The actors tied the knot in October 2012. Their son Taimur is three years old.

Also read | Rupal Patel defends Saath Nibhaana Saathiya: ‘It is wrong to say that it is completely backward’

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Kareena said that Taimur is ready to be a big brother. Kareena also said that while she was super active and went out to work even in the later stages of her first pregnancy, she cannot do the same this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kareena is yet to finish shoot for her film, Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan. Kareena said that Aamir has agreed to shoot her portion of the film first before her body changes and her baby bump begins to show.

