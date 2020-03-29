Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur’s art work, calls him their ‘inhouse Picasso’, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 11:38 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor has been staying at home in self-quarantine like most of Bollywood but has been sharing some details about her life with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. On Saturday, she shared a painting, made by Taimur and added an adorable message with it.

She wrote: “The world is your ice-cream my love. #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries.” The painting showed, what looked like a boy with an ice cream. She also treated her fans to an Ask Me A Question session. Another Instagram Story shared by her was a question asked by actor Ananya Panday. The younger actor asked ‘You fav actor?’ to which Kareena replied “Main apni favourite hoon”, borrowing popular dialogue from her hit film, Jab We Met.

Kareena also shared a collage of her chat windows with her besties, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. They may be practicing social distancing so video chatting is how they are keeping in touch.

Kareena has, of course, been doing her bit to inspire fans to stay strong through Covid-19 ordeal and lockdown. Posting a glamourous picture of herself (with her back to the camera) she had written: “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within... Stay strong We can and we will.” Calling India to stay home, she had shared another picture of Tim following his dad inside their home and written: “Dear India, let’s do this.Be responsible. Be home. Be safe. #21DayLockdown #InThisTogether @narendramodi @adityathackeray @cmomaharashtra_ @my_bmc.”

She has also been sharing pictures of her son and husband. Few days back, she had shared a picture of the two planting a sapling and written: “My boys doing their bit! Together, let’s make the world a better place for us all.Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew.”

