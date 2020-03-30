e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur’s painting of day at the beach, promises ‘sunny days will be here again’

Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur’s painting of day at the beach, promises ‘sunny days will be here again’

Kareena Kapoor has shared a new painting made by her three-year-old son Taimur. It shows four people soaking the sun on the beach.

bollywood Updated: Mar 30, 2020 13:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor has shared Taimur’s latest painting of beach life.
         

Kareena Kapoor is new on Instagram but the actor sure know how to ace the game. She has now shared a new painting made by her son Taimur, whom she lovingly credits as the in-house Picasso.

Sharing the artwork which depicts a day at the beach, Kareena wrote, “Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries.”

Hindustantimes

This is her second post about Tim’s paintings and had the fans term the three-year-old ‘an artist’. Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, “He is so good at it.” Another called him, “Such a smart kid.” One more fan exclaimed, “awwwww lovely painting.”

Kareena had earlier shared a glimpse of Taimur’s another artwork, which looked like an ice-cream from a certain angle. She had captioned it, “The world is your ice-cream my love. #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries.”

Taimur gardening with Saif Ali Khan (left) and his painting (right).

As Taimur stays in quarantine with his family, Kareena had earlier shared proof of how the little one was busy gardening with his father. Sharing a picture of them planting saplings in pots while sitting on the floor in their balcony, she had written, “My boys doing their bit! Together, let’s make the world a better place for us all.Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew.”

Also read: Twinkle Khanna injures foot during lockdown: ‘Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway’

Recently, Kareena’s actor uncle Rishi Kapoor had also shared a similar optimistic post. He had written, “When this ends, AND IT WILL, every game will sell out, every restaurant will have a 2-hour wait, every kid will be glad to be in school, everyone will love their job, the stock market will skyrocket, and every other house will get TP’d, and we will all embrace and shake hands. That’s gonna be a pretty good day. Hang in there, World.”

