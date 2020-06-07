Kareena Kapoor steps out for a jog, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan feature in Karan Johar’s epic throwback pics

Ekta Kapoor on getting rape threats for controversial scene in web series: ‘It means sex is bad but rape is okay’

Producer Ekta Kapoor has refused to apologise for a controversial scene in the ALT Balaji web series XXX: Uncensored, which allegedly insults the Indian Army, as a clear stand against cyberbullying. This comes after rape threats to Ekta and her mother Shobha Kapoor after former Bigg Boss contestant and YouTuber Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Phatak filed a complaint against them.

Karan Johar looks taller than Shah Rukh Khan, gets head massage from Uday Chopra in epic throwback pics

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a few throwback pictures with some of his old industry colleagues like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. While the two actors still look the same even now, Karan has undergone a major transformation and lost weight.

Kareena Kapoor Khan returns to outdoor workouts, spotted jogging outside her building. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan made the most of the relaxation of the lockdown and went for a jog around her society on Friday and Saturday, giving the paparazzi some long-awaited work. Pictures of Kareena, taking rounds outside her building, were shared online.

Taapsee Pannu is most successful actress of last 12 months with films making Rs 352 cr: ‘Didn’t realise this happened’

With five film releases in the last one year, Taapsee Pannu has emerged as the most successful actress at the box office. According to a Zoom TV report, Taapsee’s movies collectively made Rs 352 crore.

Kangana Ranaut calls out celebs for supporting Black Lives Matter while endorsing fairness products: ‘How dare they’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at the ‘hypocrisy’ of Bollywood celebrities once again. After Abhay Deol, Kangana has also slammed celebrities for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, but also endorsing fairness products in India.

