Home / Bollywood / Kargil Vijay Diwas: Taapsee Pannu, Randeep Hooda remember war heroes, Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Taapsee Pannu, Randeep Hooda remember war heroes, Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Nimrat Kaur have remembered martyrs on 21 years of the successful Operation Vijay during the Kargil war.

bollywood Updated: Jul 26, 2020 12:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood celebs have paid tribute to Kargil War heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Bollywood celebs have paid tribute to Kargil War heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas.
         

A host of Bollywood celebrities have paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil War. Sidharth Malhotra, who will now be seen in Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic Shershaah, paid a tribute to the martyr on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The actor shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Today on #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute all our bravehearts for their constant and selfless sacrifices till date and PVC Captain #VikramBatra for laying down his life to protect our nation. Jai Hind.” The video shows a glimpse of Vikram Batra of 13 JAK Rifles, who embarked on a mission along with his battalion in Dras valley and sacrificed his life in fighting for the country.

 

Taapsee Pannu recalled how the Kargil War had brought the nation to a standstill 21 years ago. Calling it an irreparable loss for the families of the martyrs, she tweeted, “21 yrs and the memories are clear. Sitting in front of TV for hours to know if it’s all over or no if we have our soldiers safe or no if we have redeemed our land or no.What followed was victory for our country and irreparable loss for the families of martyrs #KargilVijayDiwas.”

 

Also read: Sona Mohapatra says Ram Sampath was targeted by ‘illiterate self-important’ gang, took 2 years to recover post Raees

Actor Randeep Hooda shared throwback pictures from his visit to the Kargil War Memorial in Delhi. He wrote, “Shaheedo ki chitao par lagenge har baras mele, watan par mar mitne walo ka yahi baki nishaan hoga (Fairs will be organised on the martyrs’ funeral pyres every year, this will be only symbol of those who die for their homeland). Kargil War Memorial - must visit.”

 

 

Nimrat Kaur also tweeted on Sunday, “Prayers and thoughts for all the gallant brave hearts who sacrificed their lives to keep us safe and our border secure. Never shall India forget... #KargilVijayDiwas.”

