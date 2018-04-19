Kartik Aaryan bags Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence award for best entertainer

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who became an overnight sensation with the surprising success of his latest film - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - at the box office recently, is all set to be honoured with Best Entertainer of The Year award at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence awards.

Kartik, who rose to fame with his monologue from his debut film - Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He repeated the feat in Pyar ka Punchnama 2 and movies worked well at the box office. However, it was only with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that he entered the much-coveted Rs 100-crore-club.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: With all Pyaar Ka Punchnama faults and none of its jokes

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also stars Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha.

Ranveer Singh to get Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for Padmaavat

Ranjan had earlier said, ““This is my first film in which families have played an active role. The business that the youth brought in was 65-70 or 75 crores, but then it got an additional kick from families and reached 100 crores.”

Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shahid Kapoor are also being honoured this year with the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards.Awarded by Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award committee, it is not to be confused with Dadasaheb Phalke award which is given by the Central government as part of National Film Awards. This year, the award has been given to Vinod Khanna.

Follow @htshowbiz for more