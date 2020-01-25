Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed by sea of fans in Mumbai, says he is ‘overwhelmed’. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 16:19 IST

Kartik Aaryan was “overwhelmed” as he was caught in the midst of a sea of fans in Mumbai. In a video shared by him on Instagram, he is seen standing on the hood of his car as hordes of excited fans greeted him with loud cheers.

Thanking the fans for their love, Kartik quoted the lyrics of his Love Aaj Kal song Shayad and wrote, “Jo tum Na ho, Rahenge Hum nahi. Overwhelmed.” The clip has garnered more than 2.5 lakh views on Instagram, with several users leaving heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Currently, Kartik is gearing up for the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, a spin-off of the director’s 2009 hit of the same name. The romantic drama, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and marks the first film of Arushi Sharma as a lead actor, will hit the theatres on February 14.

Also read: Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F was asked what she would do if she found Kartik Aaryan in her bed, says ‘wouldn’t be surprised’

At the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik said that he was shooting for Luka Chuppi when Imtiaz called him to discuss the film. “I locked myself in my vanity van and told everyone that I am going to the washroom. As long as the call went on, people thought I was in the washroom. I made up this excuse so that no one on the set disturbed me. That first phone call lasted for 45 minutes and people thought I had an upset stomach,” he said.

Talking about working with Imtiaz in Love Aaj Kal, the actor said, “It has been a wonderful journey. It’s a huge deal for me. I’m living my dream. Jab We Met and Rockstar are among everyone’s favourite films.” He added that the filmmaker has “completely changed me and my thought process”.

Apart from Love Aaj Kal, Kartik also has Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more