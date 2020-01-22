Love Aaj Kal song Shayad: Arijit Singh makes Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan look good, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 17:45 IST

Shayad, the first song from director Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, has been released. The track features actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan playing modern-day lovers, while actor Arushi Sharma features in an alternate timeline.

The song has been composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and vocals by Arijit Singh. Imtiaz’s films are known for their strong soundtracks, and the filmmaker has previously worked with Oscar-winner AR Rahman, in films such as Rockstar and Highway.

The Shayad video features the characters in a variety of emotions. While some scenes appear to be more lighthearted in tone, others are clearly meant to be more serious. Speaking about casting Sara in the film, Imtiaz said in a statement, “Sara has extraordinary emotional intelligence. Her look, voice, diction and overall poise are all impeccable - making her an extremely gifted actor. Also she is completely accessible and remarkably quick to understand. She has all it takes to change the mould of the conventional Indian heroine. I had the greatest time working with her and hope to work with her again and again. She is the perfect choice for Zoe in Love Aaj Kal.”

Love Aaj Kal was initially speculated to be a successor to the director’s 2009 romantic comedy by the same name. The original film starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Saif was slightly critical about the new film’s trailer, echoing online sentiment. In a video interview to Indian Express, he said, “I don’t know why I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. I saw the trailer, and obviously, I wish them all the best. I wish Sara the best for everything she does because she is my daughter. I kind of like my film’s trailer more. What to say, but I wish them all the best.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more