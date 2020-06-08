Kartik Aaryan has a request for Alia Bhatt: ‘Please recommend my name to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’

bollywood

Actor Kartik Aaryan’s rise in Bollywood has been nothing short of spectacular. He has been getting some plum projects but looks like there is one director he is very keen to work with. In an interaction with Filmfare, the actor spoke about his desire to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

As part of the show, he was asked what would he ask actor Alia Bhatt if he was to interview her for his own Instagram show, Koki Poochega. He said instead of asking a question, he has a request or Alia: “Alia ko main puchhunga ki please meri sifaarish Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir se karo na (I would ask Alia Bhatt to recommend my name to Sanjay Leela Bhansali).”

Alia is currently working on Gangubai Kathiawadi with Bhansali. In January this year, the first look posters of the film were released. The two photos show Alia’s transition from a young girl into a hardened brothel owner.

Kartik has stayed in touch during the lockdown with his fans through social media. One time, he asked his fans if he should keep his overgrown beard or shave it off. At another time, he shared a video of his mother scolding him for not putting a Mother’s Day post for her.

In the meanwhile, like Alia and Varun Dhawan, Kartik too launched his YouTube channel. Giving a brief look into his world, he wrote: “Every bit of My life belongs to you guys. So here’s welcoming you all into my personal world filled with love, laughter, and happiness. Here’s a sneak peek of my Youtube channel - Kartik Aaryan - launching today.”

