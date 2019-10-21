Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon have a Luka Chuppi reunion, he says ‘Aji sunti ho’

bollywood

Filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a lazy Sunday lunch and attending it were some of most talked-about film personalities including names like Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Hrithik Roshan to name a few. The younger lot of actors was represented by the likes of Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Rajkummar Rao among others. In fact, one picture, posted by Kriti, caught the attention of many as it brought back memories of 2018’s big hit, Luka Chuppi.

Sharing a picture, where Kriti and Kartik sit together, she wrote: “Guddu-Rashmi” with two heart emojis. Kartik added his bit to it and wrote back “Aji sunti ho”. Luka Chuppi told a story of a small-town couple who experiment with the idea of a live-in relationship which subsequently leads to hilarious consequences.

Kriti posted more pictures from the lunch; in one, she poses with Bareilly Ki Barfi and Stree co-star Rajkummar Rao, Farah and Neha while in another, she poses with her Housefull 4 co-star Pooja Hegde, Kartik, Ananya and Farah.

Kriti Sanon Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Farah Khan together,

Kriti Sanon with Rajkummar Rai, Farah Khan and Neha Dhupia.

This Diwali, Kriti will see the release of her film, Housefull 4, where she features along with a host of other actors including Akshay Kumar, Pooja, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Rana Daggubati.

The song, Bala ... Shaitaan Ka Bala, has turned out to be quite a hit with fans. The #BalaChallenge, meanwhile, was picked up by a number of celebs who hosted their own video clips, doing the now-famous Bala step.

The film’s promotional campaign involved a train trip from Mumbai to Delhi, which saw the cast members post a number of fun videos, which was subsequently lapped by their many fans.

Kartik, meanwhile, has been busy shooting for his next, Pati Patni Aur Woh, where he will be paired opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. He has also completed shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to his hit 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal. Kartik has also signed Dostana 2 where he will be paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 14:34 IST