e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan’s mom is worried as he leaves for Dhamaka shoot, Varun Dhawan asks him to stay safe

Kartik Aaryan’s mom is worried as he leaves for Dhamaka shoot, Varun Dhawan asks him to stay safe

Kartik Aaryan has shared two pictures on Instagram as he left his home for the shoot of his next film, Dhamaka. His mom looked worried in one of the pictures.

bollywood Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 10:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan with his parents before leaving for the Dhamaka shoot.
Kartik Aaryan with his parents before leaving for the Dhamaka shoot.
         

Kartik Aaryan has started the shoot for his upcoming film, Dhamaka, amid the coronavirus pandemic. As he left home, it was the worried look on his mom’s face that drew the attention of the actor as well as his fans.

Sharing two pictures, Kartik wrote, “Shuru karein #Dhamaka. Lekar Prabhu ka naam (Let’s begin #Dhamaka with the blessings of the almighty). Checking in. Swipe right to see my already worried Mom.” While the first picture showed Kartik posing for the camera as he joined hands in prayer in front of the small temple at his home, the second picture showed him with his parents, with his mother wearing a worried look on her face.

 

Varun Dhawan, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, reacted to the post, “Best of luck kartik stay safe.” A fan called Kartik, “Sanskari koki,” another commented, “No need to worried...koki bhaiyaa ready to hit the box office again.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma, expecting first child with Virat Kohli, spotted at clinic; shares pic of her ‘big family feast’. See here

Kartik had announced the project on his 30th birthday on 22 November. The thriller movie is based completely in Mumbai, and will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Ram Madhvani.

Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 in the pipeline. Recently Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee said that the filming is slated to begin this month in Mumbai. The production on the horror comedy, which is a follow-up to the 2007 film, was affected in March due to the pandemic when the team was shooting in Lucknow. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Govind Namdev.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
How state governments are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses
How state governments are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In