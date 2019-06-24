Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan blend in with Shimla locals, wear Himachali caps in new pic. See here

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who are filming director Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel, are currently in Shimla, and posing for photographs with fans in traditional outfits. New pictures of the actors, wearing Himachali caps, have been shared online.

Their fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of an Instagram post. “Please can’t carry this much cuteness together,” one fan wrote. “Best best couple just tooooo cute,” wrote another. Just a few days ago, the actors had delighted fans when they were spotted taking a stroll down Shimla’s Mall Road, incognito. Sara was wearing a dupatta over her head and face, while Kartik was wearing a cloth mask.

But fans saw right through their DIY disguise and surrounded them for photos, which the actors obliged them with. Pictures and videos of Sara and Kartik, embracing fans and posing for pictures were shared online. Kartik and Sara had left for Shimla on June 20.

The pair was willed into existence by the internet, after each of them said that they had a crush on the other. Imtiaz cast them in the lead roles for his new film, said to be a spin-off of his 2009 romantic drama, Love Aaj Kal, which incidentally starred Sara’s father, Saif Ali Khan.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath and followed it up with Simmba. Kartik recently delivered the back-to-back hits Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chupi. He will also be seen in a remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 12:20 IST