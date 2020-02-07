Kartik Aaryan says Ayushmann Khurrana movies have ‘men with defects’ while his have ‘women with defects’

Kartik Aaryan isn’t bothered about comparisons with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor believes they make different films on different topics.

Talking to Radio City about it, Kartik said the two have one thing that separates their work. “It often happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects,” while Kartik and the interviewers began laughing, Sara seemed confused at the joke.

Kartik explained to her that he has done films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. When she asked her what’s the defect in her character Zoe in their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, Kartik just quoted the song from the film, ‘Haan Main Galat’.

Kartik has earned some criticism in the past for being part of films with sexist undertones. While the two Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies showed women as abusive, and gold-diggers, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety showed the female lead to be manipulative and selfish.

His last film, Pati Patni Aur Woh also came under scanner for a joke making light of marital sex. The line was later removed from the film. Kartik said the decision was taken after they realised people were “hurt” after watching the trailer.

Kartik said in a group interview, “When the trailer came, we realised that we shouldn’t hurt anyone and should remove it immediately. Usually this doesn’t happen in films. We took responsibility because it might have come across as something that wasn’t our intention. We realised we shouldn’t use that word (rape) at all so we have rectified it and made changes because we don’t want to hurt people’s sentiments.”

“We didn’t realise it when we were doing it. We had showed it to a lot of people, but no one had pointed it out. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. This isn’t the topic of our film nor was this our intention,” he added.

