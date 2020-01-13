Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi diaries: ‘Everyday on set has been full of so much love and joy’

Actor Katrina Kaif shared a new picture with Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty. The trio have worked in their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi.

Sharing a picture by the beach, Katrina wrote: “A perfect start to the year ....friends , laughs , smiles , onset the best crew entire team , everyday on set has been full of so much love and joy , just how films should be made... see u in cinemas March 27 th.” In the picture, Katrina can be seen walking hand-in-hand with Akshay and Rohit. They both look at her as she is looking at the camera. Wearing a blue sari with a silver sleeveless blouse and hair blowing in the air, Katrina is picture perfect. While Rohit has a dark blue shirt on, Akshay is in a pale blue shirt.

Sooryavanshi is the next film in Rohit’s cop universe. It stars Akshay as a police office, much like Ajay Devgn’s Singham series and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.

In December last year, the film’s shoot was wrapped up. Sharing the news, Akshay had taken to Instagram and written, “Last day, last shot, last stunt of ‘Sooryavanshi’. It’s been an incredible experience to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe... We’re excited for you to witness it at the cinema, it’s gonna blow your mind.” Along with it, he posted a picture in which he and Rohit can be seen sitting underneath a helicopter’s tail, twinning in blue.

Major portions of Sooryavanshi have been shot in Bangkok and Hyderabad. In the film, Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer as a cameo character in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba last year.

Katrina, who plays a doctor in the film, will also be seen as Akshay’s love interest. Speaking about her role on Neha Dhupia’s No Filter Neha, the filmmaker said that she asked “too many questions” and that after a while he would simply switch off.

He said, “She is wearing a normal salwar kameez, she is playing a doctor in the film. And she is like, ‘Is this right?’ So much theory, I can’t do. After a point, I am switched off. ‘Do you think this grey colour is nice?’ Arre, salwar kameez hai. Tu doctor hai. Please aa na, set pe (It’s just salwar kameez, you are a doctor. Just come to the sets please).”

The film also features Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher. Sooryavanshi, which is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions, will release in March 2020.

