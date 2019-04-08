Katrina Kaif finds ‘peace within’ as she sits under a waterfall in Maldives, see her vacation pics

Actor Katrina Kaif is back from her short work trip to Maldives and is happy to share her vacation pictures, one day at a time. The actor posted a new picture on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Sky above,sand below, peace within.”

Dressed in a yellow crop top and denim shorts, the actor looks happy and can be seen playing with sand in the picture. One of her friends and Made In Heaven director Nitya Mehra reacted to the post saying, “Looking like a happy puppy!!”

She had earlier shared a few pictures of herself having fun on the beach in a blue and red monokini. The actor had flown to Maldives with her team including make-up artist Daniel Bauer and celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. She had also shared a picture with all of them and captioned it, “My best people .couldn’t do much without u @prarthanaajmani @yasminkarachiwala @danielcbauer @riyasheth812.”

The pictures had invited interesting reactions from her friends and fans who were blown away by her look. Among them was choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan who wrote on one of her pictures, “If i had this body even I would b smiling like this.”

Katrina had walked the red carpet at HT India’s Most Stylish before flying to Maldives. She had attended the event in a red gown with a thigh-high slit and won the Trendsetter of the Year award. She shared the stage with Akshay Kumar and said in her speech, “I am sharing a stage with Akshay after a long time and that really means something to me.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gets into diva mode, stuns in a new picture

Katrina will now be seen alongside Salman Khan in their upcoming film, Bharat. The film is the big Eid release of the year . Katrina’s last two films: Thugs of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan and Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan turned out to be disappointments at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 15:25 IST