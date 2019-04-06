Katrina Kaif shares new picture from the Maldives, poses with her ‘best people’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently in the Maldives, has shared a picture from her work-vacation with her team, and has tagged her friends as her ‘best people’. Katrina is seen striking a pose with make-up artist Daniel Bauer and celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala in the picture. Katrina is in the Maldives for a new project.

“My best people... Couldn’t do much without you,” she wrote. She also shared a few close-up pictures of herself.

Daniel also shared a different picture from their work-vacation, and wrote, “Team Time!” Katrina is seen in white in the pictures.

Katrina recently crossed 20 million followers on Instagram and she thanked fans for ‘all the love’ with a video that she posted on the photo-sharing app, in which she can be seen wearing a red top and blue denim shorts, running on the beach.

The actor has completed shooting for Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, in which she replaced Priyanka Chopra. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat will be Salman and Katrina’s sixth film together after the two spy films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Yuvvraj, Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya and Partner. The trailer of Bharat will be attached to the Hollywood action film Avengers: Endgame, which hits theatres on April 26. Bharat is an adaptation of Korean war drama, An Ode To My Father and is produced by Atul Agnihotri. It also features Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni.

Also read: Is this how Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Bharat ends? Details from film’s climax leaked

“I have enjoyed the learning process for Bharat, which was shot on a tight schedule. I have been reading a lot of scripts. I am looking at a some material that I want to develop,” Katrina said in an interview last month.

Salman and Katrina will also team up for a special song in Katrina’s sister Isabelle’s debut film, Time To Dance.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 12:06 IST