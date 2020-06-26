Katrina Kaif kicks off her weekend with a game of Sequence, is missing her teammates

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a colourful picture, showing her fans how she plans on spending her weekend. In the photo, Katrina is seen enjoying a game of Sequence.

“Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster #sequence #missingmyteammates #friday,” she captioned her post. Katrina is seen in a blue and red gingham dress, sitting in her bright yellow living room. On her table, the Sequence board is laid out.

Katrina’s fans showered her with compliments. “That Smile is we all need,” wrote one. “Omgg my hearts beats faster when I see your pretty smile love you so much,” wrote another.

Katrina has been keeping busy during self isolation by promoting her makeup brand and sharing glam tutorials on social media. She celebrated Pride month by sharing pictures of herself in a rainbow dress and sneakers.

Amid lockdown, Katrina had been trying her hand at cooking, and house cleaning. In a clip shared in April, she chopped some veggies, washed utensils and picked up the broom to sweep her home. Katrina had also posted a video in which she was seen cooking something along with sister Isabelle.

Her next release will be Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. The film was supposed to release in March but was indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Katrina plays a doctor in the film, while Akshay plays an officer of the anti-terrorism squad.

