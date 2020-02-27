Katrina Kaif trolls Arjun Kapoor for pensive pose in new photo, his response is hilarious

bollywood

Actor Arjun Kapoor was trolled by actor Katrina Kaif after he shared a sultry snap from his new photoshoot on Instagram. The picture features him dressed in a grey T-shirt and denim jacket, pensively gazing into the distance.

Katrina made fun of his pose and wrote in the comments section, “What happened did u lose something??” Arjun hit back at her with a hilarious response. “@katrinakaif I lost ur number!!! Send here na please,” he replied.

Fans could not stop laughing at the funny exchange between Arjun and Katrina, and many of them encouraged her to listen to him and share her number in the comments.

Arjun and Katrina never miss an opportunity to poke fun at each other on Instagram. Last year, when she went on a birthday trip to Mexico, he teased her and commented on one of her pictures, “U’ve basically gone for a photoshoot.”

On another picture, in which Katrina was seen posing next to a pillar in a blue swimsuit, Arjun had written, “Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing.”

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, Katrina had revealed that her friendship with Arjun goes back a long way and that she knew him from even before he made his Bollywood debut. She also shared that he and actor Varun Dhawan co-founded an ‘I Hate Katrina Kaif’ club.

Katrina said that Varun started the club after being scolded by her then boyfriend Salman Khan for “checking (her) out”. “I get why Varun started it, but I don’t know why Arjun joined,” she told host Karan Johar on the show.

Meanwhile, Katrina will be seen next on the big screen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar, who will be seen in the titular role. The film will also feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo appearances.

Arjun, on the other hand, has been busy shooting for Kaashvie Nair’s film, which is reportedly titled Chale Chalo. He will be seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the film.

