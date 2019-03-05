Kesari song Ajj Singh Garjega: Akshay Kumar roars like a lion, takes down an army. Watch video

The latest song from Akshay Kumar’s ambitious project, Kesari is out and is totally in tune with the film’s mood - high on patriotic action and adrenaline. Titled Ajj Singh Garjega, the song is written by Kunwar Juneja and performed by Jazzy B.

Chirrantan Bhatt and Pritesh Mehta have composed music for the song. Ajj Singh Garjega is a war cry and the video begins with Akshay, aka Havildar Ishar Singh, giving a pep talk to his soldiers ahead of the iconic battle against Afghan troops. The entire video then showcases Akshay’s character in battle, mostly taking down soldiers all alone.

Watch the song here:

Sharing the song, Akshay posted, “The loudest roar with the power of 21 Sikhs. #AjjSinghGarjega in the voice of the very talented @jazzyb out now!”

Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, which was fought between the British Indian army’s Sikh Regiment and Afghan tribesmen in September 1897. The 21 Sikh soldiers took a stand unto death against around 10,000 Afghans. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra. The film will hit theatres on March 21.

Apart from Kesari, the Battle of Saragarhi inspired two other projects - Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar: The Battle of Saragarhi (announced in 2016) and a film starring Randeep Hooda and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Both movies have reportedly been shelved.

