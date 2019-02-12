Kesari teasers: Akshay Kumar is on fire as he stares down hundreds of enemies, watch video

Akshay Kumar officially announced the beginning of Kesari’s promotion with glimpses from the film. The actor, who has earlier shared photos and posters from the film based on Battle of Saragarhi, shared two teasers of about 30 seconds each.

The first glimpse of Kesari shows Akshay’s Havildar Isher Singh being swarmed by hundreds of enemy soldiers as he takes what looks like his last stand. With a chakram (a circular weapon) in one hand and a glinting sword in the other, Akshay is ready for the fight.

The second Kesari teaser is even more astounding. Akshay’s soldier is seen on fire as he heads towards the enemy. “This is the bravest battle ever fought! Presenting the second one from the #GlimpsesOfKesari,” the actor wrote. The third teaser offers the only good look at Akshay has he fires his rifle at the enemy.

Earlier, Akshay shared new photos and wrote, “Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari, jo bahega mera woh lahoo bhi Kesari, aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.” The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and is directed by Anurag Singh.

Battle of Saragarhi

In September 1897, the Sikh regiment, under the leadership of Havildar Ishar Singh, fought for several hours against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen of the Orakzai and Afridi tribe at Saragarhi, North Western Frontier Province (NWFP). They knew that they were outnumbered but they still held their ground and fought for several hours.

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari is among three films being made on the Battle of Saragarhi. While Randeep Hooda is working on a film called Battle of Saragarhi that is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Ajay Devgn had earlier said he will make a film called Sons of Sardaar.

Kesari will release on March 21.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 16:57 IST