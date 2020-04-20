Khushi Kapoor dolls up in new TikTok video, teases those who look down on make-up. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:16 IST

With the entire nation under lockdown till May 3 at least, the popularity of video-sharing app TikTok has skyrocketed, as people are looking for some silly fun. Khushi Kapoor jumped on the bandwagon and has been making fun videos as she quarantines with her sister Janhvi Kapoor.

In her latest video, Khushi is all dolled up and is seen putting make-up on her face. However, it was not a beauty tutorial but a funny video directed at people who wrinkle their noses at seeing a lot of make-up.

“For the people that say, ‘I don’t like to wear a lot of make-up’ or ‘That’s so much make-up, I could never wear that much’... Could you never wear this much or do you just not know how to do it? I’ll leave that there, just a question,” she lip-synchs in the video, signing off with a wink.

Recently, Janhvi and Khushi took up the ‘Who Is More Likely To’ challenge on TikTok, where they had to point to whichever of them fits the question being asked. The sisters agreed that Janhvi spends more money but Khushi has a better sense of style and is the “meaner” one. Janhvi and Khushi were also in agreement that the latter is more likely to be the first one to get married and have kids out of the two of them.

Also see: Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi roast his fashion sense in new video, think he wears Hiroo Johar’s kurtas

Last year, during an appearance on BFFs With Vogue, Khushi confirmed that like her sister Janhvi, she aspires to be an actor. However, she shut down speculation that she has already begun preparing for her first film.

“People tell me when I’m going to debut, so it’s fun to hear about it. I mean, I’m still in school so obviously, it’s something that I have thought of but it’s not something that is happening right now,” she said. Currently, Khushi is studying at the New York Film Academy and will make her debut only after completing her course.

Follow @htshowbiz for more