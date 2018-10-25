Kim Sharma, Harshvardhan Rane take their love to Mumbai streets. See pics, videos

Reported new couple Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane spent their Wednesday in Mumbai running errands. Dressed in easy-going ensembles, the two were photographed enjoying a scooty ride. They looked casual and comfortable with each other in these videos and pictures shared on social media:While Kim had made her acting debut with the 2000 blockbuster Mohabbatein, Harshvardhan’s debut film in Bollywood was the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam,

Looks like Kim, 38, and Harshvardhan’s relationship is going strong and the pair is spending time together. They have been spotted holding hands and smiling for the cameras as they enjoy their romantic dates, be it dinners or store openings, in Mumbai.

While the two are yet to confirm their relationship, Kim shared a holiday picture with Harshvardhan, 34, on her Instagram, only weeks ago. In the sweet snap, the rumoured couple is seen hanging out with a friend in Sri Lanka:

It’s not yet known how long Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma have been with each other or when things got romantic. Kim reportedly split from her husband, Kenyan hotelier Ali Punjani, and returned to Mumbai in 2017. Prior to Kim, Harshvardhan was linked to badminton player Jwala Gutta and model-actor Gauahar Khan. He was also rumoured to be dating Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane in 2016, which he denied in an interview, saying, “No, definitely not! Look at her, you will also have feelings for Mawra. Not just guys, girls would also fall for her.”

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 15:22 IST