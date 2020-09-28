e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kirti Kulhari on Four More Shots Please! bagging an Emmy nomination: It may not happen again, so I am enjoying this moment

Kirti Kulhari on Four More Shots Please! bagging an Emmy nomination: It may not happen again, so I am enjoying this moment

While actor Kirti Kulhari is happy to have got this international acknowledgment with her web series, Four More Shots Please! getting nominated for Best Comedy Series at the Emmys International. She says she does not take personally or get too over excited about these things.

bollywood Updated: Sep 28, 2020 13:21 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Actor Kirti Kulhari’s web series Four More Shots Please! has bagged an International Emmy nomination.
Actor Kirti Kulhari’s web series Four More Shots Please! has bagged an International Emmy nomination.
         

A female-fronted, modern set up series exploring lives of four urban girls was always considered path-breaking in the Indian context and the International Emmy nomination for Four More Shots Please! is the perfect icing on the cake, feels Kirti Kulhari.

“It is an international recognition and something from India has been international recognized and is competing with other things internationally is what the most excited for me,” shares the actor.

While she’s happy to have got this international acknowledgment for her work, Kulhari does not want to get too happy about it and she has her reasons.

“I do not take this personally or get too over excited about these things. I know that it will come my way and it will also go away or it may or may not happen again. I take it on face value, enjoy the moment, enjoy the glory it brings and let it go. I will keep doing what I do with all have not based on what is going to come my way and what it will bring me, purely for the joy of acting,” says the 35-year-old, while adding that she and her co-stars including Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo may not have had the opportunity to celebrate this in person, “we have celebrated in spirit.”

 

Kulhari says when she decided to do the series, she never really thought too much about the laurels that it would get her, but she knew one thing and that was the fact that they were creating something special.

“I don’t anticipate much when I take on something, I go by my gut feeling. Four More Shots Please! always gave me this feeling that it is here to stay, here to inspire, make a statement and change a lot of things for a lot of people, including myself. An Emmy nomination is an icing on the cake,” she says.

Kulhari also points out how there is a paradigm shift in the attitude of people towards OTT as a medium and this recognition will further add to that.

“The attitude has started change and corona has made that attitude change happen towards OTT. I think everything in the country has always been looked at as a lesser medium or a lesser thing to do as compared to Bollywood. I am glad that there is something like OTT to challenge Bollywood for all its norms, all its ways of working, people who kind of rule Bollywood or whatever. It is here to challenge everything that has not been challenged for a while,” she concludes.

