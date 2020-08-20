e-paper
Koena Mitra on SSR investigation: It’s okay if politicians or Bollywood end up disappointing us, but law should not disappoint

Actor Koena Mitra feels that the reason Sushant Singh Rajput death case has taken so long to solve is because something “keeps happening that diverts our attention to something else”.

bollywood Updated: Aug 20, 2020 11:21 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Koena Mitra has been following the developments in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from the start.
After actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise, what ensued was a collective cry for a fair investigation and a CBI probe. And when the Bihar government’s request for a CBI enquiry was accepted, there was a collective sigh of relief from the late actor’s fans and well wishers, one of them being Koena Mitra.

“I don’t know if this case will ever come to an end and give us answers. There’s a lot happening. So far what I’ve observed is that something keeps happening that diverts our attention to something else. And people will forget the matter. But I hope this doesn’t happen,” she says.

 

Mitra hopes that Rajput’s family will be able to get a closure after the investigation concludes.

“I just hope we don’t disappoint them. Politicians disappoint karein, Bollywood disappoint kare toh chalta hai, but law shouldn’t disappoint us. We lose hope and faith if that happens. I like the josh and the way the public and many actors are fighting for justice for Sushant,” she adds.

Sharing what bothered her the most about how the probe was conducted till the CBI stepped in, Mitra, who keenly followed the case from the start, says, “The way the cops from Bihar were treated forced me to think there is something fishy about the case. There are many theories, but my only concern is that the judiciary of the country shouldn’t disappoint. His family and fans have a right to know how Sushant passed away,” she shares.

 

Rajput’s death has also started various debates about the unfair practices prevalent in Bollywood, and Mitra feels that the incident has also been an eye-opener for fans who worship film stars. “It has made many think before they start idolising somebody today.

“It has made many think before they start idolising somebody today. It’s important to think before you empower people without any proof. The truth lies beyond the colourful packaging,” she points.

Questioning the silence of the Bollywood heavyweights on this entire matter, Mitra says that it’s “very typical” of stars.

“If the public has given us stature, we must also be answerable to them. A lot of people don’t like answering questions and don’t like being questioned. I have a problem with that. I and a few others like me, have been vocal about various issues and we’ve been indirectly told that it will destroy our careers and people will start avoiding us. That will not stop me from being what I am,” she adds.

