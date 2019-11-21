e-paper
Kriti Kharbanda departs Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre on ‘cordial and professional note’

Kriti Kharbanda longer part of the cast of Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, the makers of the film announced on Tuesday.

bollywood Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:56 IST

Press Trust of India
Kriti Kharbanda during the promotions of her upcoming film Pagalpanti.
Kriti Kharbanda during the promotions of her upcoming film Pagalpanti.(IANS)
         

Actor Kriti Kharbanda is no longer part of the cast of Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, the makers of the film announced on Tuesday. The development comes amid reports that Kriti and the producers had a fallout.

Dismissing the reports, the production house, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, issued a clarification saying the two "mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial and professional note".

 

"In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kriti_official and @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial and professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours," the statement on the banner's Twitter account read.

Kriti is yet to comment on the update. Co-produced by Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the film is a mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jaffrey. Chehre is scheduled for a February 21, 2020 release.

