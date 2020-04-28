e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Kharbanda shows off boyfriend Pulkit Samrat’s cooking skills, shares pic of prawn curry. See here

Kriti Kharbanda shows off boyfriend Pulkit Samrat’s cooking skills, shares pic of prawn curry. See here

Pulkit Samrat made prawn curry for girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, a picture of which she shared on social media.

bollywood Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat most recently appeared in Pagalpanti.
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat most recently appeared in Pagalpanti.
         

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Bollywood celebrities have been flaunting their culinary skills on social media. Actor Pulkit Samrat treated his actor-girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to some prawns.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of the prawn curry made by Pulkit and she captioned it: "And then, death by amaze food happened! @pulkitamrat showing off his cooking skills."

 

Recently, Kriti shared a post where she could be seen enjoying a champi (oil massage on the head) by her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. She also jokingly claimed that her new motto in life is to make Pulkit give her a champi!

Meanwhile Pulkit took to Instagram and posted a black and white picture of himself along with his dog -- a husky. "Ek Dooje Ke Liye (for each other)" he captioned the image.

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit were together seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper Pagalpanti. Kriti will next be seen in Taish. Pulkit will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi and Taish.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
‘Irresponsible’: BJP chief on MLA saying shun Muslim vegetable sellers
‘Irresponsible’: BJP chief on MLA saying shun Muslim vegetable sellers
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news