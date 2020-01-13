e-paper
Kriti Sanon welcomes new puppy into her family, names her Phoebe. See pics, videos

Actor Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur have welcomed a new doggo into their family. Checkout pictures of Phoebe.

bollywood Updated: Jan 13, 2020 16:31 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Kriti and Nupur Sanon pose for pictures with their dog.
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has a welcomed new addition to her family -- a pup, whom she has lovingly named Phoebe. Kriti took to Instagram where she shared a photograph of herself holding the puppy along with her sister Nupur Sanon.

“Phoebe! Meet the new member of our family! She is adooorraabbbllee! Disco has a new friend at home.. Girlfriend or sister -- yet to be decided! @nupursanon,” Kriti captioned the image. The actor has another pet dog named Disco.

 

 

On the work front, Kriti is currently busy shooting for Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It stars Kriti as a young surrogate mother. Kriti will put on 15 kilos for her role. “For me, putting on so many kilos is actually a challenge as it’s very new for my body. I have to in a way fight my metabolism and increase my calorie intake to gain that much weight in a short time. But I’m excited to see the transformation. It’s a role very close to my heart and I want to give it everything I can, even if that means not taking up any other work in the process,” the actor said in a statement.

 

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Chef Vikas Khanna’s faith questioned after Asim Riaz feeds him, he says ‘I’m an Indian, that’s my faith’

“I am very much excited for Mimi because it is the first film that weighs completely on my shoulders. The topic of the film is very important and not many films have properly been made on the subject of surrogacy. I am very happy to work with people who have managed to create such an important movie,” Kriti said in an interview.

Apart from Kriti, the film features Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. It is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey’s National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011).

