Kriti Sanon welcomes SC verdict of CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, calls it ‘ray of hope’ after two ‘restless’ months

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 12:45 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend and Raabta co-star, Kriti Sanon, has welcomed the Supreme Court (SC) verdict of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death. She said that everything has been ‘so blurry’ in the last two months and the ruling was a ‘ray of hope’ that the truth will finally come out.

“Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine. Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now! #CBIForSSR,” Kriti wrote on Twitter.

Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine🤞🙏🏻 Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!🙏🏻 #CBIForSSR ✊🏻 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 19, 2020

The SC order has also been welcomed by Sushant’s former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, and his sisters, Shweta Singh Kirti and Meetu Singh. Ankita shared a picture of Lady Justice on Instagram and wrote, “Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice.”

Shweta said, in a tweet, that the family’s prayers were answered and called the order for a CBI inquiry ‘the first step towards the truth’. “Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver,” she wrote. Meetu tweeted, “There we go!! Finally!! #CBIForSSR!! #CBITakesOver .. thanks all SSRians And Supporter.”

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant’s father KK Singh, called the SC ruling a ‘victory’ for the family. “This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct. SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict,” he said.

Last month, Sushant’s father had filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea Chakraborty, who was the actor’s girlfriend at the time of his death. She was also accused of misappropriating funds from his bank account and not allowing him to meet his family. In a statement on Tuesday, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde called the allegations against her ‘total nonsense’.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

