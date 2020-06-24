Kumar Sanu condoles Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, asks acting aspirants to ‘get a job, then start your struggle’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 15:05 IST

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu has expresses grief on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Calling the actor talented, humble and full of spark, he said, “He was like my son. Such a great talent. Entertained his fans. I wish he reached out to someone for help”.

Referring to the nepotism debate, Kumar Sanu said that no one has the power to ‘make or destroy artists’. “Nepotism exists everywhere. But no favours, no friendship can bring you fame and success unless and until you are talented. It is you, fans who have the power to make or destroy artists,” he said.

Kumar Sanu has also shared a piece of advice for people who are trying hard to make it big in the entertainment industry. He said, “As soon as you come to Mumbai, get a job, then start your struggle. That’s what I did. Your job will atleast feed and provide you shelter, which will help you showcase your talent better and stress free.”

“Though Sushant is not with us today, he will always stay in our heart, may his soul rest in peace” he concluded.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was 34 and suffering from depression. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said the Mumbai Police will take into account actor’s reported clinical depression while conducting a probe into his death.

Sushant starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

His death has put a spotlight on the importance of mental health care with celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Zoya Akhtar, emphasising on destigmatising it. Many from the film fraternity have urged people to be more sensitive, empathetic and available to their close ones who might be silently suffering.

