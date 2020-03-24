Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan in self isolation: ‘Inaaya’s too young to understand the current situation’

bollywood

Self-isolation in times of coronavirus isn’t easy, but that’s recommended to protect oneself from the disease. And Bollywood celebs have been constantly updating their fans through social media about how they are coping with this crisis and keeping themselves busy. Actor Kunal Kemmu says he has got the much-needed family time since his show’s shoot has been put on hold.

“These are just the early days of self-isolation for me; shooting for my web show Abhay has stopped from March 18. We were supposed to travel for it, but now the whole schedule is on pause. Nonetheless, there is not much that one can do. We need to make the most of the time we have. I’m catching up on films, spending more time with Inaaya (daughter). In fact, I have also hung out with the kids of our building in the past two days, who are otherwise holed up inside,” says the 36-year-old.

Kemmu also had to put a brake on his biking trips with friends. He says, “I am a part of a couple of biking groups. However, now, when someone says, ‘Should we head out?’, others ponder if it is a responsible thing to do, even if we wear a helmet. These are the early days of the pandemic; we are still trying to figure out what this virus is. The biggest obstacle is that not enough tests are being done, and they are not easily accessible. So for people who feel that they have the symptoms, they have to quarantine themselves.”

Keeping two-and-a-half-year-old Inaaya housebound must be quite a task for him and his wife, actor Soha Ali Khan. However, Kemmu says they are managing it well. “Soha is at home, too. As a family, we are painting together, doing other fun stuff.

Sometimes, our neighbours’ kids come over, and at times, Inaaya goes to their place. She hasn’t brought up the topic as to why aren’t we going to the park. She’s too young to understand. We have been able to distract her till now, I just hope it doesn’t become a long haul,” he signs off.

