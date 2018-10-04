Kunal Kemmu wishes birthday girl Soha Ali Khan with an adorable picture of Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday today. The actor is now a mother to a one-year-old baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Wishing his lady love on the occasion, husband Kunal Kemmu shared an adorable picture of her lost with their daughter. He captioned it, “The warmest and the cutest hugs are never in short supply with this little monkey at home. The Bestest Birthday hug.”

The Rang De Basanti actor welcomed her forties amid family and friends with a star-studded bash held at a Mumbai restaurant. The actor was joined by her sister, Saba Ali Khan, at the party. However, brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan were missing from the celebrations due to the demise of Kareena’s grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, a few days ago.

Soha looked gorgeous in a golden and beige, figure-hugging pencil dress. She was joined by Neha Dhupia, Arpita Khan and husband Aayush Sharma, Karan Johar, Sophie Choudry and Konkona Sena Sharma at the do.

Inaaya also turned one just five days ago and had a special jungle-themed party organised for her. Soha is often captured by the paparazzi along with daughter Inaaya while paying occasional visits to her nephew, Taimur Ali Khan. Soha was last seen in a small but important role in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. She turned author with her book, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, which is a collection of humorous tales about her life as a royal princess.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 16:39 IST