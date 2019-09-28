Laal Kaptaan trailer 2: Saif Ali Khan is joined by Sonakshi Sinha, Deepak Dobriyal. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 17:55 IST

A new trailer has been released for actor Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film, Laal Kaptaan. Following the release of the first trailer, titled The Hunt, the makers have launched the second trailer of the film, titled The Chase.

Different trailers have been planned to highlight different aspects of the film, and will be released in phases. The first trailer highlighted the hunt and this trailer focuses on the chase. The trailer also offers new plot details and important backstory, in addition to introducing new characters.

This trailer, which establishes the plot of the film, introduces other actors such as Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain and Sonakshi Sinha, who will appear in a cameo.

Director Navdeep Singh said in a statement, “This trailer is made keeping in mind that the audience is needs to get an idea around what the journey of this Naga Sadhu is exactly. The trailer also introduces other characters who are very important to the film. So this time, the focus is not just on Saif Ali Khan, but others also.”

Directed by Singh, Laal Kaptaan is co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Productions. The film releases on October 18.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 17:54 IST