Asha Bhosle, PM Narendra Modi and politicians wish Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

Lata Mangeshkar, who turned 89 today, was wished by people from various walks of life. Check them here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 28, 2018 15:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Lata Mangeshkar celebrates her birthday today.(HT Photo)

The czarina of popular film music, Lata Mangeshkar, turned 89 today. Marking the occasion, a host of prominent people wished the legendary playback singer, who has enthralled us with her hypnotic voice for several decades.

Wishing her, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: “Respected Lata Didi, best wishes to you on your birthday. Your exceptional work, spanning decades has endeared you to crores of Indians. You have always been passionate about our country’s development. May you lead a long life filled with good health. @mangeshkarlata.”

Young Congress politician Sachin Pilot too took to Twitter to wish her. He wrote: “Wishing @mangeshkarlata ji a Very Happy 89th Birthday. Your voice echoes in millions of hearts. Wish you a very happy and healthy life ahead. #LataMangeshkar.”

Politicians Najma Heptulla, Praful Patel and Subodh Kant Sahai tweeted and wished Lata too.

Not just politicians, Bollywood too wished Lata. Among the first to do so was her sister Asha Bhosle and singer Meiyang Chang. Meiyang Chang wrote: “Happy Birthday #LataMangeshkar Ji What a gargantuan body of work, and an inspiration for generations! #SingChang.”

While Asha wrote: “Birthday greetings to the one and only Lata Didi.”

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik too dedicated a sand sculpture to the doyenne of Indian film music.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 15:28 IST

