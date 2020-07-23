‘Let us give the responsibility of making Covid-19 vaccine to Sonu Sood,’ says fan, see actor’s response

bollywood

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:05 IST

After months of helping migrants reach their native places amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans are now suggesting Bollywood actor Sonu Sood should take up the responsibility of making a vaccine for the novel virus as well.

A Twitter user suggested that the responsibility of making a vaccine for coronavirus should also be given to the actor. Sonu responded to the suggestion and tweeted Thursday morning, “Hahahaha...itni badi jimmedari mat do bhai (Do not give me such a huge responsibility).”

The user had written, “Ab samay aa gaya hai jab corona ki vaccinee banane ka bhi jimma Sonu Sood ko de dena chahiye (Now is the time to give Sonu Sood the responsibility of making a vaccine for corona as well).”

Sonu has been helping migrant workers reach their native places amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the nationwide lockdown, imposed in March, ended May 31, the virus continues to spread, forcing people to limit movement and do so with safety measures and precautions. Recently, Sonu also launched a platform to enable migrant workers search for jobs all across the country. The project, Pravasi Rojgar, is also expected to offer some basic training, including English speaking courses.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut ‘wants to record statement’ on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, but hasn’t been summoned by Mumbai Police

Earlier, a Twitter user claimed he was duped of Rs 12,000 and tweeted,”Kuch log yaha aise bhi hai jo kise ki halato ka galat fayda uthane m bilkul nai chukte jab mai apne ma k liye paresan tha to mere pass ek call aai jisme ek bande me mujhe kaha hi wo @SonuSood k maneger boo rhe hai aur ye wo ulta seedha Gyan dekr mere 12400 rup loot liye ye hai.” Sonu then responded on the tweet and wrote, “So sorry brother that some one did this fraud with you . Don’t worry. I am with you. Will speak to you tomorrow .. aapki maa humari bhi maa hai. So tension mat lena.”

So sorry brother that some one did this fraud with you . Don’t worry. I am with you. Will speak to you tomorrow .. aapki maa humari bhi maa hai. So tension mat lena. https://t.co/UmUKWRFmm2 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 22, 2020

Sonu has also donated 25,000 face shields to Mumbai police personnel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more