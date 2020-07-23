e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘Let us give the responsibility of making Covid-19 vaccine to Sonu Sood,’ says fan, see actor’s response

‘Let us give the responsibility of making Covid-19 vaccine to Sonu Sood,’ says fan, see actor’s response

A fan suggested Sonu Sood should be given the responsibility of making vaccine for coronavirus pandemic. Expectedly, the actor laughed it off.

bollywood Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sonu Sood has gone out of his way t help thousands of migrant workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sonu Sood has gone out of his way t help thousands of migrant workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
         

After months of helping migrants reach their native places amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans are now suggesting Bollywood actor Sonu Sood should take up the responsibility of making a vaccine for the novel virus as well.

A Twitter user suggested that the responsibility of making a vaccine for coronavirus should also be given to the actor. Sonu responded to the suggestion and tweeted Thursday morning, “Hahahaha...itni badi jimmedari mat do bhai (Do not give me such a huge responsibility).”

The user had written, “Ab samay aa gaya hai jab corona ki vaccinee banane ka bhi jimma Sonu Sood ko de dena chahiye (Now is the time to give Sonu Sood the responsibility of making a vaccine for corona as well).”

 

Sonu has been helping migrant workers reach their native places amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the nationwide lockdown, imposed in March, ended May 31, the virus continues to spread, forcing people to limit movement and do so with safety measures and precautions. Recently, Sonu also launched a platform to enable migrant workers search for jobs all across the country. The project, Pravasi Rojgar, is also expected to offer some basic training, including English speaking courses.

 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut ‘wants to record statement’ on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, but hasn’t been summoned by Mumbai Police

Earlier, a Twitter user claimed he was duped of Rs 12,000 and tweeted,”Kuch log yaha aise bhi hai jo kise ki halato ka galat fayda uthane m bilkul nai chukte jab mai apne ma k liye paresan tha to mere pass ek call aai jisme ek bande me mujhe kaha hi wo @SonuSood k maneger boo rhe hai aur ye wo ulta seedha Gyan dekr mere 12400 rup loot liye ye hai.” Sonu then responded on the tweet and wrote, “So sorry brother that some one did this fraud with you . Don’t worry. I am with you. Will speak to you tomorrow .. aapki maa humari bhi maa hai. So tension mat lena.”

 

Sonu has also donated 25,000 face shields to Mumbai police personnel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to high court tomorrow
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to high court tomorrow
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in Supreme Court, this word becomes the sore point
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in Supreme Court, this word becomes the sore point
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China and ‘national vision’
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China and ‘national vision’
Motorcycle sales may continue to outperform scooters in near term: Report
Motorcycle sales may continue to outperform scooters in near term: Report
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In