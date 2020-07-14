Limited clothes, less luxuries, but quality family time for Anees Bazmee

bollywood

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:29 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic/lockdown has, quite literally, stopped people in their tracks. And so naturally, a majority of them are unhappy about being cooped up at home for about four months now. But Anees Bazmee would rather “look at the positive side.”

“Aap aur kar bhi kya saktein hain during a pandemic. Of course, the pandemic/lockdown has brought tons of problems but somewhere, I also look at it as a blessing in disguise, at least for me. In ‘normal’ days, I would find it extremely difficult to take a break with family. And even if that happened, it would feel like a duty, with work constantly playing somewhere at the back of mind,” he says.

The Welcome director “feels great” that for the past four months, he has been with his family at their Lonavala home. “We are spending time at leisure, enjoying food, and having a great time. This wasn’t possible during ‘normal’ days. At the same time, I do consider myself extremely lucky -- and I am also thankful to God for it -- that I am in a privileged position unlike many who are struggling a lot, and that pains me,” he says.

Interestingly, Bazmee had gone to Lonavala with just 5-6 pair of clothes when lockdown came into force. “Plus, I have way fewer things here than my Mumbai home but I am happily managing, and have no complaints. Ihave learnt one thing that a person can actually live and lead a quality life with much less than what he/she keeps yearning for. You need those many things,” he says.

Going ahead, the No Entry director wants to be “a much more relaxed” person. “I anyway, have always been a simple person who doesn’t do much ‘shosha’ about being a successful director and all, but from now on, I think I will be absolutely fine with what I have. Work-wise too, I have been happy to make a film in two years. But I will be more relaxed about it,” he says.

Bazmee, who was busy working on Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 right before the lockdown, now “hopes and prays that people learn from this period.” “We should become a better human being. If this also doesn’t have an effect then I feel qayamat hi aapko sudhaar sakti hai (smiles),” says the director.