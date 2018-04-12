Loveratri new still has Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain smiling. See here

Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Loveratri. The team of Loveratri is now shooting in London. Aayush Sharma posted a picture from the film’s set on Wednesday and wrote, “Feels great to be back on set!”

The photo also has film’s female lead Warina Hussain and director Abhiraj Minawal. Aayush is married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita.

The romantic drama, which is primarily set in Gujarat, will unfold the love story of the leading couple during Navratri festival.

Born to an Iraqi father and Afghan mother, Warina Hussain has trained at the New York Film Academy, according to her Instagram profile. Her popularity on social media skyrocketed after Salman Khan introduced her on social media as the lead in Loveratri, earlier this year.

The shooting for the film started on March 4, and the team has shot a major portion in a month’s time. Written by Naren Bhatt, the film’s promotion is expected to start four weeks before the release on October 5, 2018.

Here are some pictures from Warina Hussain’s Instagram account:

