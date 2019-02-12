Luka Chuppi song Photo: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan fall in love to yet another rehashed song

The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi have shared a third song from the film and even this one is a rehash. The song, Photo, borrows from singer Karan Sehmbi’s Punjabi hit.

The new song has been sung by Karan himself but the lyrics have been switched majorly to Hindi from Punjabi. The lyrics are by Nirmaan and the songs is ‘re-composed and programmed’ by Tanishk Bagchi.

The video shows the film’s lead stars, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan falling in love. The two take bikes rides, feed fish, and exchange kisses in the song. Watch it here:

The previous two songs from the film were Poster Lagwa Do and Coca-Cola. While the first was a rehash of a song from Akshay Kumar’s film Aflatoon, the second was a retreaded version of Tony Kakkar’s recent song. Both the songs have been well-received by the audience.

The recently released trailer of the film received an overwhelming response from the audience. The trailer features, Kartik and Kriti as a couple who are in love and inspired by the concept of live-in relationship. They decide to live together without actually tying the knot. Everything seems to be working out fine till their respective families get involved and Kartik’s parents start living with them.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film also features Vinay Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The film is slated to release on March 1, 2019.

Besides Luka Chuppi, Kartik will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party. He will also star opposite Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan’s next. Kartik will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kriti has four other films in her kitty, including Arjun Patiala, Kalank, Housefull 4 and Panipat.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 13:53 IST